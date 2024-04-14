Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 2,534 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after buying an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

