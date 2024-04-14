Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 13,441 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

