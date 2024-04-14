BOX (NYSE:BOX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

BOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.89.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.84. BOX has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $31.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOX will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at $38,697,043.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at $38,697,043.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,792,204. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BOX in the third quarter worth about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 62,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

