Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Position Lessened by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for approximately 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Boot Barn worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.18. 658,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,962. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.19. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

