Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKNG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,723.41.

BKNG opened at $3,531.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,597.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,356.38. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

