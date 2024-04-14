BNB Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. BNB has a total market cap of $82.73 billion and approximately $2.67 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $553.22 or 0.00856594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,534,079 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,534,142.78362882. The last known price of BNB is 563.21313582 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2143 active market(s) with $2,560,503,942.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.