BNB Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. BNB has a total market cap of $82.73 billion and approximately $2.67 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $553.22 or 0.00856594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,534,079 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

