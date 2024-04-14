Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) PT Lowered to $20.50

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BXMT. Bank of America cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $23.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.89%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

