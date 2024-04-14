BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Up 90.7% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 170,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 96,761 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MQT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,380. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

