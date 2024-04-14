BitTorrent-New Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $64.46 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001597 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000954 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001166 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001371 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.0000013 USD and is down -8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $57,141,213.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.