BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Position Decreased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,612,000 after buying an additional 1,152,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 4,861.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 952,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $42,711,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BioNTech by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 726,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,821. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $85.21 and a twelve month high of $131.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.43.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

