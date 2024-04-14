Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Update

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 181,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 29,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $49,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,918.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 96,128 shares of company stock valued at $173,035 in the last ninety days. 63.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biodesix Stock Performance

Shares of BDSX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 11,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,839. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 29,379.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

