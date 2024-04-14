BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Holdings Increased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. BILL makes up approximately 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 1.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.76.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

