Beldex Price Tops $0.0371 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $238.94 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.68 or 0.04750342 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00055335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019239 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012707 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003204 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,124,565 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,744,565 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

