Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 609 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 133.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

