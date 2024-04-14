Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 282 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 134.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the third quarter worth $56,003,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 53,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 138,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXP stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52 week low of $62.61 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $273.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.