Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EW opened at $90.28 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.