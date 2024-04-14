Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

