Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $77,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $51.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.43.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.