Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 177.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $42.52 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

