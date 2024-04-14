Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.