Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 115.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,092,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after buying an additional 1,221,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.