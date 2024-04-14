Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 507 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 507 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in DexCom by 16,943.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,330. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $136.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.41. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.