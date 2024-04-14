Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the March 15th total of 39,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,553. The company has a market capitalization of $786.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

