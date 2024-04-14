Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

Shares of MPV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. 9,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $16.42.

Institutional Trading of Barings Participation Investors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Barings Participation Investors by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Barings Participation Investors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

