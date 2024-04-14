Bank of America Trims AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Target Price to $215.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Shares of AN stock opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.18 and its 200 day moving average is $143.96. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,776 shares of company stock worth $73,818,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

