Bank of America Trims Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Target Price to $54.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,977,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 21.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $4,809,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

