Bank of America Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $110.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COIN. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.70.

COIN stock opened at $245.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.19 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total value of $368,142.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,025,878.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,539 shares of company stock valued at $109,628,776. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

