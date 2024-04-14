Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Acquires £19,931.12 in Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Larbey bought 16,472 shares of Bango stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £19,931.12 ($25,226.07).
Bango Stock Up 5.8 %
LON BGO opened at GBX 127 ($1.61) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £97.55 million, a PE ratio of -2,116.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bango PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 228.89 ($2.90). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.34.
About Bango
