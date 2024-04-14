Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Acquires £19,931.12 in Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Larbey bought 16,472 shares of Bango stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £19,931.12 ($25,226.07).

Bango Stock Up 5.8 %

LON BGO opened at GBX 127 ($1.61) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £97.55 million, a PE ratio of -2,116.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bango PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 228.89 ($2.90). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.34.

About Bango

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Audiences that online marketing team to find new paying users through Bango Purchase Behavior Targeting; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 4.5 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

