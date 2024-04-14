BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, April 18th

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Free Report) are going to split on Thursday, April 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 18th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BDORY opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.73%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

