Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.07.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BANC

Banc of California Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently -12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $209,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,014,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,069,000 after buying an additional 5,311,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,853,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after buying an additional 1,615,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after buying an additional 1,791,992 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.