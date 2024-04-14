B. Riley Comments on Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $1.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at 1.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $862.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.56. Perspective Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of 0.21 and a fifty-two week high of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perspective Therapeutics news, insider Markus Puhlmann acquired 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 0.50 per share, for a total transaction of 140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 687,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60,758,439 shares of company stock valued at $57,576,503. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

