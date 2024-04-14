Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in March

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,100 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 510,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,201.0 days.
Avolta Trading Up 5.1 %
OTCMKTS DFRYF opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. Avolta has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $50.87.
Avolta Company Profile
