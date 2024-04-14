AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.80.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCEL opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $254.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 70.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AVITA Medical by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.