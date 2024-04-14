Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Cut to $187.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $187.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.14.

CAR stock opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $99.60 and a 52-week high of $244.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.22.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

