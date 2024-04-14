Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,219.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $542,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $980,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $542,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,337 shares of company stock worth $4,690,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,912,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,560,000 after purchasing an additional 296,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,758,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,864,000 after purchasing an additional 125,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

