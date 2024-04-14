Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Avantor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Avantor by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 77,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,261,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,252,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.