Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $22,134,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 392,870 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,987,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 349,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,387,000 after purchasing an additional 281,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Insider Activity at Avanos Medical

In other Avanos Medical news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE AVNS traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 164,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $855.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $31.31.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.