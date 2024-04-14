Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Up 16.8% in March

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

AVTX traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.15. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 450,334 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

