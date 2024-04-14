Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $36.27 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.27 or 0.00056296 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion and approximately $1.83 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,600,616 coins and its circulating supply is 377,910,976 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

