Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.62. 1,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 million, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.00%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.