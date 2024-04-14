ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Short Interest Up 18.0% in March

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,700 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 544,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

ATS Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ATS stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 125,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ATS has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Research analysts predict that ATS will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ATS in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ATS in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ATS by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

