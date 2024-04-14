AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Holdings Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth $43,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 561,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,568. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AtriCure

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,116 shares of company stock worth $468,797. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AtriCure

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.