AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,116 shares of company stock worth $468,797 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Down 4.8 %

ATRC stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

