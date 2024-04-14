Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.20% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCAF. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.25 million and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

