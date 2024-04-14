Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $399.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III acquired 263,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,416.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 3.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Atlanticus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

