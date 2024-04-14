Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Major Shareholder Buys $7,431,416.72 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III purchased 263,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanticus Trading Down 0.4 %

ATLC opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATLC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Atlanticus by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atlanticus by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

