Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $24.32.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.