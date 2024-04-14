ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ATIF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.04. 170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. ATIF has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. ATIF had a negative net margin of 1,153.75% and a negative return on equity of 238.36%.

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

