Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.00 on Friday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $296,251.20, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.

Get Athersys alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Athersys by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Athersys by 37.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 861,475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Athersys by 381.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Athersys by 30.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 167,756 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.