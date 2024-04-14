AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.68

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $17.35. AstroNova shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 6,359 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Monday, January 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

AstroNova Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at AstroNova

The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Petrarca sold 5,000 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,277.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 36.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AstroNova by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

